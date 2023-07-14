Surprisingly, in January 2022the world witnessed the purchase intention of Microsoft to gain Activision Blizzardwhich generated a multitude of debates around an eventual monopoly and how an agreement of this nature could negatively affect the entertainment industry.

The journey was not easy and although a wide spectrum of nations approved the merger without any complications, the plan began to go awry when the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA for its acronym in English) blocked such a transaction, arguing that the house that owns Xbox would be a preponderant company in the services of streaming.

The regulatory body in the United States of America, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), maintained a similar position and even established various approaches with its counterpart in European territory, but they were never able to coordinate, leading to contradictions between the contributions of each one of them.

At the end of June of the current year, the FTC filed for an order to obtain a temporary suspension that prevented closing the agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard and such a framework would remain in limbo indefinitely. The trial lasted five days and left moments, to a certain extent, surreal.

In its attempt to achieve its goal, the FTC suffered severe setbacks in different areas. The first was when Phil Spencer vowed to swear against the American Constitution that Call of Duty would be multi-platform; secondly, because a former employee of Google Stadia He said that the cloud gaming market cannot be seen independently, but rather as a global segment.

Likewise, it became clear that Call of Duty is a very important franchise but that does not play a decisive role to affect or benefit a specific company, being the case of Nintendo, whose hybrid console is the best-selling on the market and to date, has not received any title from the aforementioned war saga.

The verdict of the district judge, Jacqueline Scott Corleywas blunt and devastating, emphasizing that the suspension order promoted by the FTC had been rejected, since the integration of Activision Blizzard with Microsoft could harm the competition (specifically PlayStation), but not consumers, who will benefit.

As expected, the FTC has decided to appeal, however, his record of defeats before the court and the lack of solid arguments, suggests that it will only be a firecracker to defend himself and make a damage control attached to legal protocols but without any substantive impact.

It draws attention that the CMAafter learning of the verdict, decided to pause the appeal promoted by Microsoft, with the purpose of reaching a solution that benefits all parties, evidencing that its negotiation capacity was greatly diminished when the Redmond technology giant did convince regulators Europe and USA.

It is foreseeable that the multimillion-dollar purchase could be finalized at the beginning of next week (before the deadline scheduled for the 18th expires) or last a little longer, closing a new chapter in the history of video games. Thanks to this manoeuvre, Microsoft will position itself as the third largest company in the gaming behind of Tencent and sony.