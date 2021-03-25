Microsoft has unveiled a number of new special edition Xbox Wireless Controllers, which it says marks another step toward more eco-friendly hardware for the company.

The newly revealed Xbox controllers come in two varieties. There’s the “high-energy” yellow Electric Volt – which will cost $ 64.99 USD when it releases on 27th April – and the red, gray, and black Daystrike Camo, which comes with a $ 69.99 USD price tag and 4th May launch date.

Microsoft is keen to point out these aren’t just new color variants, however; it also draws attention to some production changes that, it says, continues the company’s efforts toward becoming “more sustainable across the Xbox product lifecycle”.

The Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo.

The new Xbox Wireless Controllers mark the first time Microsoft has used post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins in any of its hardware, with both devices containing a “portion” of resins made from recycled materials such as automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs.

The company says its testing indicates the new materials offer the same durability and performance as previous controllers.

DF Direct Weekly: FPS Boost, Xbox Wireless Headset, PSVR2, and more.

“We are excited to be taking this next step in our commitment to waste reduction and recycling, Microsoft writes,” while still coming up with innovative new controller designs. “

More details on the new controller range – and its matching clothing line, for those desperate to coordinate their outfits with their input devices – can be found on Xbox Wire.