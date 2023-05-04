Three months after the Microsoft group integrated generative artificial intelligence into its Bing search engine, Thursday it ended its waiting list for testing the chatbot and making it publicly available.

“The number of daily active users of Bing has exceeded 100 million, and the number of installations of its mobile applications has quadrupled since” the integration of generative artificial intelligence into it, said Vice President of the American informatics giant Youssef Mahdi.

“Bing’s market share is increasing as a result, and that of our Edge browser is growing for the eighth consecutive quarter,” he added in a statement.

Youssef Mahdi said, “In 90 days, our customers conducted more than 500,000 conversations, and used Bing to get answers on various topics.

Mahdi announced various improvements aimed at turning digital interfaces into a kind of “co-pilot” for Internet users.

Bing has recently been able to create images as well, and users will soon be able to submit requests to it with images, for example to find similar content.

On Edge, the Chat with Bing window will remain active while browsing, and users will be able to go back to their previous chats.