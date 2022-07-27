The American company Microsoft lost $126 million because of the decision to leave Russia. This became known on July 26 from the annual financial report companies.

“As a result, we recorded operating costs of $126 million related to bad debts, asset impairment and severance payments,” the report says.

The company’s quarterly revenue amounted to $51.8 billion, while last year it was estimated at $46.1 billion. Reuters. In turn, Microsoft’s net profit amounted to $16.7 billion.

At the end of June, Microsoft announced that it would continue to reduce its Russian business. At the same time, the head of the company, Brad Smith, noted that the organization intends to support Russian employees.

On March 4, it became known that Microsoft was suspending the sale of goods and the provision of services in Russia in response to a special operation initiated by President Vladimir Putin to protect the Donbass.

The next day, the expert of the Association for the Development of Financial Literacy, Alexander Dvoryansky, explained to Izvestia that the situation was not so sad and no collapse would happen.

Foreign companies began to suspend their activities in Russia, including in connection with the sanctions of the West, imposed in response to Russia’s conduct of a special operation in the Donbass.

