Microsoft has released its fourth and final quarter results for its fiscal year ending in 2024, and it appears that the company is making more money from its cloud service than from selling consoles.

The latter corresponds to the Intelligent Cloud division, which comprises cloud-based services and products, which earned revenues of up to $28.5 billion. This implies an increase of 19% year-over-year.

The importance of Intelligent Cloud to Microsoft is that it now accounts for 45% of its revenue. In contrast, Xbox continues to decline and Surface has been in decline for seven quarters in a row.

Profits from OEM versions of MS Windows, meanwhile, rose by 4%. This version of the company’s operating system is the one included in home computers and laptops from various manufacturers.

Fountain: Microsoft.

Microsoft revealed that revenue from Xbox content and services, including Xbox Game Pass, increased 61% in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. The revenue from Activision Blizzard contributed the most to this revenue, accounting for 58 net points of impact.

Although if the information related to this publisher and developer of video games is removed, Xbox’s earnings on the software side would be a 3% increase year over year.

Microsoft hasn’t shared updated Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers, but as of February 2024, subscribers numbered more than 34 million. That includes members of Xbox Game Pass Core, formerly known as Xbox Live Gold.

In total, the company made $64.7 billion in revenue and net income of $22 billion during the fourth quarter.

Fountain: Xbox.

It’s clear that Xbox Game Pass is becoming increasingly important for the company and it’s already thinking about a new service modality. And on the other hand, it’s taking into account the employees of the studios it has purchased.

With details from The Verge.