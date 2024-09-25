Yesterday Sony aired the State of Play and showed us several of the games coming to PlayStation. Of course, it didn’t just show exclusives from its own ecosystem (which now also includes PC) but several Cross-platform games. As is typical for any console publisher, Sony hasn’t bothered to say whether these games will be coming to other consoles, and if so, which ones. Xbox has come to the rescue.
Via Twitter, as you can see below, Microsoft Gaming He indicated which video games will also be available on his console.
State of Play Games Coming to Xbox One
Let’s see below the games that will be available not only on PlayStation Also present on Xbox:
- Sonic x Shadows Generations
- TMNT Shedder’s Revenge (already on Game Pass)
- Hell is Us
- Dragon Age The Veilguard
- Fear the Spotlight
- Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Monster Hunters Wilds
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered
- Fantasy Neo Dimension
- The Lake House (Alan Wake 2 Expansion)
- Luna Remastered Collection
- ArcheAge Chronicles
All the players who are not aware of the versions of the various video games and were therefore in doubt as to whether a certain title was a PlayStation console exclusive now have confirmation that all these titles are also planned for the Microsoft platform.
In case you missed State of Play, here are all the games and announcements as the PS5 Pro dawns.
