Microsoft held an ID @ Xbox showcase last night, and as part of it listed 22 games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Some of the games in the list below are already out on PC (Art of Rally, for example), and some we already knew were set to launch into Xbox Game Pass at launch (Narita Boy, for example). But there are 15 additions here, including the just-announced Nobody Saves the World, so it’s well worth shining a light on what’s coming down the content pipe.

Art of the Rally – Funselektor Labs Inc. (cloud and console)

Astria Ascending – Plug in Digital, Artisan Studios (cloud and console)

Backbone – Raw Fury, EggNut (cloud and console)

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games (console and PC)

Craftopia – Pocketpair (console and PC)

Dead Static Drive – Team Fanclub (console and PC)

Edge of Eternity – Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio (cloud and console)

Hello Neighbor 2 – tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software (cloud and console)

Library of Ruina – Project Moon (cloud and console)

Little Witch in the Woods – SKT, Sunny Side Up (cloud and console)

Moonglow Bay – Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug (cloud and console)

Narita Boy – Team17, Studio Koba (cloud and console)

Nobody Saves the World – Drinkbox Studios (cloud and console)

Omno – Studio Inkyfox (cloud and console)

Recompile – Dear Villagers, Phigames (cloud, console and PC)

Sable – Raw Fury, Shedworks (console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere – Studio Zevere (console and PC)

STALKER 2 – GSC Game World (cloud and console)

The Ascent – Curve Digital, Neon Giant (cloud, console and PC)

Undungeon – tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines (cloud, console and PC)

Way to the Woods – One Pixel Dog (cloud and console)

The Wild at Heart – Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids (console)

My personal highlights here are Art of Rally, which Martin had good things to say about in our review, 1980s-themed side-scroller Narita Boy, which I’ve had my eye on for some time now, and Stalker 2, which is doing interesting things with its teeth. Chris Tapsell previewed Drinkbox’s Nobody Saves the World yesterday, saying it “has all the lurid zip and levity of Guacamelee, with an RPG twist”. And Emma was positive about Recompile, “a Metroidvania that makes hacking look beautiful.”

Microsoft said all these games launch on day one with Xbox Game Pass.