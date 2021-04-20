Xbox users have started reporting that they are have added new features for Quick Resume, after it was reported that Microsoft was working to improve the experience with this new feature. And the truth is that the result is amazing. This is a great advance compared to what the Quick Resume currently offers, because for the first time your console will give you the information of which games are suspended while they use the Quick Summary and it will give you the opportunity to close the game you want.
These new features for Quick Resume are something fans were asking for, confirming once again that Microsoft is listening to its fans And it not only offers the best hardware, but it is also increasingly improving the user experience to make it more satisfying. Although for now, these new features for Quick Resume are only available to Insiders who are in the Alpha Ring.
New features for Quick Resume
The report that these new features for Quick Resume came via Twitter. Many users shared screenshots of what the new features for Quick Resume looked like on Xbox. The information about games that are actively using Quick Resume, they are seen as a group that appears in the group list (Contacts, Home, and My games and apps). As if it were a group, now we can directly see the list of games that we have suspended.
In addition to that, you can select them individually and choose the “remove from Quick Resume” option. These new features for Quick Resume are certainly a huge plus in using this already pretty cool feature. Well, although with most games it works exceptionally, in the case of some games it does not. This is the case especially of games that require an internet connection to play, in which when exiting the game it was disconnected from the server, and then it generated problems when the Quick Resume was activated.
(First Look) The new Quick Resume feature set you get you will now see the Guide will now indicate if your actively running game supports Quick Resume. You can also remove games from Quick Resume. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bd4e84mqeu
