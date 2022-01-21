The parallel between the purchases of Marvel (US$ 8 billion, in 2009) and of Lucasfilm (US$ 4 billion, in 2012), both by Disney, is the closest one can come to understanding Microsoft’s impressive move in acquiring The Activision Blizzard, on Tuesday (18). The only—and glaring—difference is that the company founded by Bill Gates spent six times as much. Why is a game company worth so much? Part of the answer lies in the fact that it produces entertainment content that can expand to the galaxy. Until then, the two who joined the Mickey Mouse Club too. One created superheroes like Spider-Man. The other, Luke Skywalker from Star Wars. Are these stars less profitable than World of Warcraft’s Lich King and Call of Duty Vanguard’s Isabella? Probably not. And that’s why the ticket paid by Microsoft stands out. It’s not official yet, but it could jump from the announced $68.7 billion to $75 billion. Even for the second-largest company in the world — $2.2 trillion, behind Apple at $2.7 trillion. As of last week, Microsoft’s biggest acquisition was LinkedIn, for $26.2 billion.

According to the data released, the transaction will be made in cash and includes Activision’s $6.37 billion in cash. Shareholders of the games company will receive $95 per share, a 45% premium over the previous week’s price. This after a 2021 drop of close to 40% on the stock market due to a lawsuit brought by the State of California for discrimination and sexual harassment — yes, that goes in the package for Microsoft to resolve.

On the news of the sale, Activision shares rose 38%, while Microsoft’s shares closed the day down 1%. Calm. Given this step, Microsoft will become, if approved by regulators in Washington, the third largest game company in the world, behind China’s Tencent and arch-rival Sony. Did you understand the reason for the purchase?

SIGNATURES AND METAVERSE The move is not new for Microsoft, which has been building up its strong Xbox arm in recent years, which is Sony’s tough opponent in the console market. In other words, Microsoft has been gaming for a long time, although few people remember the cult Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0, from 1982. In September 2020, it bought ZeniMax Media, or Bethesda Game Studios, owner of titles like Fallout, Elder Scrolls and DOOM for $7.5 billion. Before, it acquired Mojang, creator of the famous Minecraft, for US$ 2.5 billion.

“We are investing in world-class content, communities and the cloud in this new era of gaming” Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft.

With Activision, Microsoft will have 30 in-house game developers for the big battle of the next few years. Initially, the impression could be that it is a way for her to have more exposure to revenue from subscriptions, since she has a service like Netflix, but with video games, Game Pass, with 25 million users, and adding the Activision catalog. would add another 400 million spread across more than 190 countries. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

But in 2022 the point is different, assumed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself: “Games, nowadays, are the most dynamic and exciting category of entertainment, among all platforms. And they will play a key role in developing tools for the Metaverse.” It is a longer and more diverse move, to build the first virtual blocks of this journey, as the company itself admits, practically and fully buying the idea of ​​Mark Zuckerberg, from Meta. The strongman at the helm of this well-studied adventure will be XBox division CEO Phil Spencer. “Until the transaction is completed, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate individually. Once the deal is completed, the company will report to me as CEO,” said the executive.

“Microsoft absorbs one of the most valuable portfolios in the gaming industry, but it’s not all celebration. With the recent controversies and accusations against Activision, it also absorbs the challenge of redesigning human relationships with employees and regaining their trust” Israel Mendes founder from Game Studio Aquiris. Photo: Disclosure

“It’s a game changer operation. Microsoft and Sony have high-performance consoles, but now the former has increased its intellectual properties. I would now bet on the streaming game market” José Augusto Albino founder of Catarina Capital, an investment company. Photo: Disclosure

” The deal should help Microsoft in the fight for the market against Sony, although it still doesn’t say where all the new titles can be played, if on Windows, only on Xbox or both” Vivaldo José Breternitz professor of applied computing. See also Rust expands on its success and details how many copies of the video game have already been sold on PC and consoles Photo: Disclosure

is to leave Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in charge until then. Kotick became aware of sexual harassment at his company (which it advertises as one of Fortune’s 100 Best to Work For) and would have done little to address the issue. According to The Wall Street Journal, the executive would leave the scene once the game is over, towards the end of the year. None of the companies wanted to comment.

BILLIONS OF PLAYERS In the world of transactions in the sector, Take-Two Interactive, producer of the popular Grand Theft Auto, paid US$ 13 billion days ago for the developer of games for social networks Zynga, which has in its catalog games like FarmVille. It’s a booming business as there are around 3 billion people actively playing video games in the world. The buyer of the moment is betting not only on its console and game portfolio, but also on the 95% that are playing on mobile. When Microsoft says that the world of games is the most exciting of all in entertainment — since with the pandemic, movie studios stopped buying from each other and theaters are very small audience — they’re not kidding. Just playing the greatest of games.