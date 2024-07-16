Many layoffs have been reported within the company this year. MicrosoftWe saw that at the end of the year with almost 2,000 people who had to leave the company, that in different divisions such as Xbox and their respective development studios which include Bethesda and ActivisionHowever, analysts had stressed that these would not be the first or last layoffs, and now those words seem to make sense.

The company is reportedly closing a major Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Team, According to an internal email sent by the team leader to a significant number of staff at Microsoft last week, in which the leader also accuses the company’s executive leadership of investigating and evidence of discrimination, harassment and toxicity.

The email was sent by the former leader of one of the key teams of DEIIn it, they state that their role and team were eliminated due to ‘changing business needs as of July 1, 2024. It goes on to state that DEI programs are in jeopardy not only in Microsoftbut in all companies.

Here is what was mentioned:

In my view, off the record, it’s not specific to just Microsoft, but Project 2025 is looming and the true systems change work associated with DEI programs everywhere is no longer business-critical or smart as it was in 2020. The five-year shelf life of many companies’ inclusion commitments is being re-evaluated following the murder of George Floyd, and to my mind, the timing was perfect for companies around the world to be able to re-evaluate the path forward in case their US federal contracts were at risk if the work continues.

The editorial ends with praise for the work of the DEI teams in Microsoftsaying that impossible mountains were moved during their tenure and celebrating the company’s brilliant, ethical and world-class strategists who helped make the world a better place. However, they also accused executive leadership of investigated and evidenced discrimination, harassment and toxicity directed toward them during their time at the company.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: It was logical that they would continue to lay off people, they have to recover what they invested in different companies. Also, I don’t think that the expense for Activision was in vain.