Among the companions of silicon valley there was recently one race for layoffsand it seems that unfortunately too Microsoft could join the race. According to reports from Sky News, it seems that the technology giant has plans to cut about 5% of its employees, which doesn’t seem like a lot until you think Microsoft employs 220,000 workers, and 5% is about 11,000 people.

The official number has not yet been confirmed, and the Wall Street experts they said that they expected even more, considering that at an economic level we are in a period of slowdown for all industries, and that the technological and energy ones are suffering particularly. That said, however, the news should not be too late.

The January 24th Microsoft CFO Satya Nadella is expected to update investors on the company’s next moves, so what we will be able to know for sure how many people will be cut off. Despite this, forecasts say that the company should be able to bring home a profit during the second quarter of the year.

We do not know if this staff cut it will also touch the Xbox department of the company, but already in October it had fired more than 1,000 employees, some of whom also from the gaming department. Should we therefore expect that even the games we are waiting for could experience some delay as a result of these cuts? It remains to be seen.