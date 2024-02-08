Activision Blizzard's Crash Bandicoot and Spyro studio Toys for Bob loses 86 employees as a result of layoffs.

These people are part of the wider round of layoffs Microsoft is undertaking, which will see 1900 employees across Xbox and Activision Blizzard lose their jobs.

The layoffs at Toys for Bob are much higher than previously estimated – a report from two weeks ago claimed between 30 to 40 percent of jobs would be affected, which was estimated to be around 35 people.



Toys for Bob is known as the studio behind the recent revivals of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, as well as assisting on development of Call of Duty.

Toys for Bob's physical office will also be closing down, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, which were discovered through state filings.

Through the Californian government's Employment Development Department and its database of filed WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices, the number of layoffs at fellow Activision studio Sledgehammer Games is confirmed to be 76 people.

Microsoft's layoffs are not the only ones we've seen since the beginning of the year. Yesterday, layoffs at 2K studio Visual Concepts Austin were discovered via LinkedIn posts from employees.

Other developers affected by layoffs include Riot Games, which laid off 530 employees, Devolver-owned Artificer, Unity, Behavior Interactive and Sega of America.