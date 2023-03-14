The different judgments and evaluations about the purchase of Activision by Microsoft continue and with them come different documents. Now one was released by the company that owns Xbox that seems to indicate that The Elder Scrolls 6 It will also come to PlayStation.

The document in question was shared by Microsoft itself last week. This refers to the fact that only two ZeniMax games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. However, in December of last year they had said that there would be three exclusive ones created by this company. which were believed to be redfall, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

News was recently shared about redfall and Starfieldwhere both remain as Xbox exclusives. This has made many fans believe that the next TES title could be multi-platform. Although there is still no official confirmation.

We recommend you: Skyrim’s Granny Calls For The Elder Scrolls 6 To Be Released Before She Dies

In the past, Xbox mentioned that it would evaluate the exclusivity of each game they release. Perhaps their decline in exclusives in this document was done to appease regulatory bodies. After all, the chances of making the Call of Duty saga exclusive is one of the most discussed points.. This would show that they don’t make all the games from the studios they buy exclusive. Do you think we really have this title on other consoles?

What do we know about The Elder Scrolls 6?

This game has been announced since 2018 with a small teaser. In 2021 Phil Spencer confirmed that it was still in development, although he did not give an arrival date. He only indicated that it would come after the Fable developed by Playground Games. However, until now neither of the two titles has an exit window.

Source: Bethesda

During an interview Todd Howard, head of Bethesda, assured that the title is in the pre-production phase. The interview in question was in June 2022 and there has been no further news. The fact that it is still in the pre-production phase could indicate that there are still a few years to go before it comes out. Do you expect it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.