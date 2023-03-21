(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp on Tuesday launched a feature for its Bing search engine and Edge browser that will use the technology behind OpenAI’s DALL-E to create images based on text.

The tool, called Bing Image Creator, will be available to users of the latest AI-powered version of the search engine and Edge.

Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat, initially rolling out in Creative mode starting Tuesday for desktop and mobile device users, Microsoft said.

Companies large and small are in a competition to deploy software that could reshape the way people work after a frenzy started with the launch of ChatGPT last year, the OpenAI-owned chatbot that showed the potential of so-called big language models.

At the center of this movement are Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, which have been touting artificial intelligence capabilities for their most popular products, from Excel spreadsheet software to Gmail.

Microsoft is looking to outperform its rivals through its investment in OpenAI, which last week launched GPT-4. The tool performs a range of tasks, from creating an actual website from a hand-drawn mockup to helping individuals calculate their taxes.

The software giant has also released new features –Visual Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0– for Bing users. The features will use AI-generated graphics and more interactive elements like graphs and timelines to quickly provide important information and facts.

(By Eva Mathews)