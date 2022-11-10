Microsoft has announced the availability in Italy of the new Surface Pro 9, the 2-in-1 latest addition to the Microsoft Surface family. Featuring a 12th Generation Intel Core processor, built on the Intel Evo platform, with Thunderbolt 4, the Surface Pro 9 is the most powerful 2-in-1 of the Surface family. With a full-screen 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen designed for Surface digital pens and the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, you can take notes anywhere. Not only that: thanks to Microsoft OneNote’s Ink Focus and the new GoodNotes app for Windows 11, digital ink will give you the feeling of writing and drawing on a real sheet of paper. The battery lasts all day, and the Surface Pro setup with 5G and Microsoft SQ 3 created in collaboration with Qualcomm offers high-speed 5G. Surface Pro 9 is available in Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire and Forest colors. Surface Pro 9 with 5G is available in Platinum color.

Microsoft has also launched Surface Laptop 5 on the Italian market, equipped with a PixelSense touchscreen, available in 13.5 and 15 inch format, built on the Intel Evo platform with 12th generation Intel Core. The laptop is meant for gaming, creative apps and professional software. The connection speed of Surface Laptop 5 is entrusted to Thunderbolt 4, which allows fast transfer of even large files. Equipped with HD screens, it relies on Dolby Vision IQ 3 and Dolby Atmos 6 for cinematic audio for picture quality. Surface Pro 9 is available at the Microsoft Store and major retailers starting at € 1329, Surface Pro 9 with 5G is available at the Microsoft Store starting at € 1569, Surface Laptop 5 is available at the Microsoft Store and major retailers starting from € 1209.