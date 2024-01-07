The American software empire Microsoft launched the CoPilot artificial intelligence conversation platform application for smart devices running the Android, iOS, and iPad OS operating systems.

The application allows users to access the CoPilot platform, which was known as BingChat, and which works on the same mechanism as the most famous artificial intelligence conversation platform, GPT Chat, which is affiliated with OpenAI, which is owned by the Microsoft empire.

Like all AI chat platforms, the user can write the question he wants answered or the command he wants to execute so that Copilot responds using artificial intelligence.

Users can benefit from artificial intelligence to draft emails, compose stories, write texts, summarize complex texts, prepare personal travel plans, write or update resumes for a job application, and more. The Image Creator feature can also be used to create new ideas or styles

Organizing the content of social media pages and creating graphics for brands. This feature is based on the artificial intelligence model known as DAL E3.

The TechCrunch website, which specializes in technology topics, stated that the CoPilot platform not only improves the user's business flow design, but can enhance his creative ability to reach new levels by combining the capabilities of GPT4 and DAL3.

Since the launch of the CoPilot application during the New Year holiday, it has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times on Android and iOS devices worldwide, according to data from Data AI, a mobile market data services company.

At the same time, CoPilot allows the user to access GPT4 chat services for free, which is an important feature because the free GPT application currently works on GPT 3.5 technology, while the user needs to pay a fee for using GPT technology. T.4.

It is noteworthy that Microsoft changed the name of its artificial intelligence platform, Bing Chat, to CoPilot last November.