Currently, the Brazilian regulatory commission, like other similar organizations around the world, is studying the purchase of Activision Blizzard for approval. In this way, the opinion of several members of the industry has been taken. One of them was Sony, who pointed out the dangers of Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive. Now, Microsoft has not only issued a response, but has accused its Japanese competitor of paying developers not to release their games in GamePass.

During the recent session by the Brazilian regulatory commission, a Microsoft representative refuted Sony’s previous comments, making it clear that Call of Duty will not become an Xbox exclusive. This was what was said about it in a extensive document:

“Stating that Call of Duty has a loyal following is a premise that does not lead to the conclusion that the game is a ‘game category per se.’ Sony’s own PlayStation, by the way, has an established base of brand-loyal gamers. However, such a finding does not lead to the conclusion that PlayStation, or any branded product with loyal consumers, is a separate market from all other consoles. Extrapolating from such a finding to the extreme conclusion that Call of Duty is a ‘game category per se’ is simply unjustifiable under any quantitative or qualitative analysis.”

Along with this, four points were shared, where Microsoft responds to comments from Sony, who previously mentioned that including Activision Blizzard games would be anti-competitive. These are:

-Microsoft strategy it is not removing content from playersas Call of Duty will still be on PlayStation.

-Statistics show that users believe that subscribing to subscription services is another way to pay for games.

-Sony’s statements deny the nature of the subscription services, in addition to the fact that PlayStation already has PS Plus Extra and Premium.

–There are other similar services on the market. whose content is not on Xbox.

With this, Microsoft alleges that Sony has actively tried to hinder the growth of Xbox Game Passthis by paying some developers for “blocking rights”, in exchange for them agreeing not to add their content to Game Pass.

Lastly, Microsoft made it clear that Call of Duty will not be an Xbox exclusive, as not having games the series on PlayStation would not make commercial sensebecause it would only be profitable if enough people jumped over to Xbox to make up for the money lost by not selling PlayStation copies.

Editor’s note:

While Sony’s perspective on this is understandable, Microsoft has made its intentions with Call of Duty very clear, and at the moment there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. Thus, Sony’s accusations should be taken with a grain of salt.

