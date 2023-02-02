BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp on Wednesday launched a premium offering of its Teams communications app based on ChatGPT and aimed at simplifying meetings.

The service will cost $7 a month in June before rising to $10 in July, Microsoft said.

ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, will automatically generate meeting notes, recommend tasks, and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

Microsoft, which announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, said it intends to add ChatGPT technology to all of its products, setting the stage for more competition from Google.

OpenAI on Wednesday announced a $20-a-month subscription plan for ChatGPT that will allow users to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements in the tool.