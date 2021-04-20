During GameStack Live held today, Microsoft has announced DirectX 12 Agility SDK, a new update of the Redmond architecture that will have new features, and which is already available for developers to be used in their games.
With the arrival of DirectX 12 there was a serious problem, consisting of the defragmentation of updates with Windows 10 users. On this occasion with this new update this problem would not exist, as it will be available to all those users who have the version of Windows 10 November 2019.
Microsoft Releases DirectX 12 Agility SDK
With DirectX 12 Agility SDK, users will be able to take advantage of all the features seen in the DX12 Ultimate (ray tracing, sampler feedback, mesh shading, variable rate shading), as well as the newly released Shader Model 6.6 that comes with features like 64-bit integer atomic operations. , dynamic resources (unbound), auxiliary lane detection, computational shader derivatives, 8-bit wrapping operations, and wave size.
Nick Penwarden, Vice President of Engineering at Epic Games, stated:
Our collaboration with Microsoft on the DirectX 12 Agility SDK allows us to easily implement forward-thinking Unreal Engine features, and the new distribution model makes them readily available to our developer and player communities.
On the other hand, Tom Holmes, Engine Architect for 343 Industries, said:
The DirectX 12 Agility SDK allows us at 343 to rest assured that the latest innovation from the DirectX team works for almost all of our PC gamers.
For now, it has not been confirmed that this new DirectX 12 update is available immediately on Xbox, but hopefully it will be something that in the future will benefit Microsoft’s console, once the developers have had enough time to exploit the new features.
