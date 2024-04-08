Microsoft has announced the creation of a dedicated AI hub in London, which is at the center of a long-term investment aimed at developing consumer products and promoting research in the United Kingdom. Mustafa Suleyman, EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, outlined the company's ambition by saying that the London hub will be functional for cutting-edge projects. Additionally, the hub will focus on developing fundamental model tools and collaborate with other Microsoft AI teams and partners such as OpenAI, indicating a collaborative approach to research and development in AI.

The hub will be led by Jordan Hoffmann, described by Suleyman as an AI pioneer. Hoffmann has gained professional experience at Inflection AI and DeepMind, based in London, demonstrating a deep commitment and considerable expertise in the field of artificial intelligence. Suleyman, born and raised in London and co-founder of both Inflection AI and DeepMind before joining the tech giant last month as head of Microsoft's newly formed consumer AI group, highlighted the company's intent to post job vacancies for the hub in the coming weeks and months. “I am acutely aware of the exceptional talent pool and AI ecosystem in the UK and am thrilled to make this commitment to the UK on behalf of Microsoft AI,” the executive said.

Suleyman also highlighted Microsoft's previous AI activities in the UK, including a £2.5 billion investment announced in November 2023 to expand its AI data center infrastructure, as well as Microsoft Research Cambridge Lab , which focuses on AI, cloud and productivity research. The announcement comes at a particularly auspicious time, as earlier this month the UK and US signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a partnership to improve the safe development and use of AI.