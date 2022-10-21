microsoft e started the public beta of a new application called PC Manager. This will help users to clean their computer from unnecessary files that take up space. It also seems that it will be necessary to use its new browser, Edge, in order to get the most out of it.

Through social networks, the user known as Aggiornamenti Lumia shared a glimpse of Microsoft PC Manager. Apparently, in addition to allowing better file management, it has a couple of other functions. As you can see it scans the computer for threats and monitors its usage to keep it ‘healthy’.

As if that were not enough, it comes included with Windows Defender to prevent infection by a computer virus. According to the app page, the app greatly simplifies all the tasks it performs. With just a couple of clicks you can improve the performance of your computer and protect it from any risk.

Microsoft PC Manager is not yet available to the general public. However, a Chinese site already announces its next arrival. In addition to indicating that it could work with devices that use Windows 10 or later versions. For now we will have to wait for the company to formally launch it to fully test its operation.

What is Microsoft Edge?

The PC Manager announcement raised some eyebrows because it seems to boost the use of Microsoft Edge. This is the company’s new default browser, after it ended support for Internet Explorer. However, some users are annoyed with this browser.

The reasons are varied. Some complain that it does not allow certain plugins and extensions that the competition does. Other complaints are more about the fact that users feel that they are being forced to use this browser. Finally there are those who despise him simply because of his ‘lineage’. Since it is the successor to Internet Explorer, which was considered by many to be one of the worst browsers. Have you already used Edge? Would they install it just to take advantage of PC Manager?

