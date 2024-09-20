Microsoft is introducing a new Windows app that lets you stream access to your Windows profile from a variety of devices, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, web browsers, Android, and even other Windows PCs. The app, which has been in testing for nearly a year, serves as a centralized hub for accessing a remote Windows PC through a variety of services, including Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Remote Desktop. The app offers a customizable home screen, multiple monitor support, and USB redirection, allowing you to use local devices like webcams, storage devices, and printers as if they were directly connected to your cloud PC.

The Windows app is currently limited to Microsoft work and school accounts, as it is primarily designed for existing users of Remote Desktop clients on Windows and other operating systems. Microsoft has offered similar apps for remotely connecting to PCs for decades, including the Remote Desktop Connection app that is still present in Windows 11.

At this time, there is no indication that Microsoft intends to support consumer accounts with this new app. However, last year it emerged that Microsoft has a long-term goal of moving Windows entirely to the cloud to “enable improved AI-powered services and complete portability of people’s digital experiences.” Windows users can download the Windows app from Microsoft Store. It’s also available on the Apple App Store for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. An Android version is entering public preview mode today.