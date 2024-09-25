The statement said that the new center joins Microsoft’s global network of development centers spread across strategic and key locations around the world.

The engineering development center, set to open in Abu Dhabi, will become an integral part of Microsoft’s global network of centers dedicated to deploying AI, cloud and advanced cybersecurity innovations. The center’s engineering support teams will be tasked with developing innovative solutions that will add to Microsoft’s proven solutions portfolio worldwide, reinforcing its leadership position.

The announcement of the new development center comes as part of a series of investments that Microsoft continues to pump into strengthening the UAE’s position as a global incubator for technological innovation and talent. This step, which comes within its strategic partnership with G42, has contributed to building a thriving local technology ecosystem.

The statement said that the work of the new engineering development center will not only focus on developing the latest technologies in the region, but the center will also work to attract and recruit the best talents in the field of technology from around the world in an effort to develop solutions specifically designed to overcome the urgent challenges facing vital sectors worldwide.

Commenting on the opening of the new Microsoft Center, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, stressed that the emirate has become a leading center for innovation by continuing to support and enhance global efforts in the field of artificial intelligence, and adopting advanced solutions for the benefit of all.

He pointed out that the advanced digital infrastructure in the emirate, in addition to the strategic location of the United Arab Emirates and its openness to the world, contribute to achieving a broad positive impact in various vital sectors, which contributes to improving the quality of life of community members.

“We are committed to making it possible for everyone to benefit from the benefits of disruptive technologies like AI, which will drive local business opportunities,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO. “By opening the engineering development center in Abu Dhabi, we will do our best to attract new talent to the region and help drive innovations that will drive economic growth and create new jobs, not just in the UAE but around the world.”

“The opening of the Microsoft Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi highlights the important role this country plays in embracing technological innovation,” said Peng Xiao, CEO of G42. “At G42, we have worked closely with Microsoft to drive progress in AI and cloud infrastructure. This new center will complement our collective efforts to shape a more robust digital future in the region and beyond.”

“Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to the region and our strategic partnership with the UAE,” said Samer Abu Ltaif, Microsoft Global Vice President and President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. “By empowering youth, collaborating with academia and advancing intellectual property rights, we will unleash the region’s potential. We are transforming from consumers of technology to developers of technologies that serve the world. By launching a world-class engineering development center in Abu Dhabi, we are driving innovation and supporting organizations around the world to help them maintain their competitive edge in the digital age.”

The Abu Dhabi Engineering Development Center is set to play a pivotal role in Microsoft’s efforts to upskill the region’s workforce by honing their expertise and equipping the next generation of talent with the skills they need to make the most of the latest developments in the technology landscape. The company will achieve this goal through a series of alliances with local universities, training centers and government initiatives, particularly in the areas of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.