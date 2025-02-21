Majorana 1, developed by Microsoft, is the first quantum processor with topological cubits, a milestone that the technological company accompanies the creation of its topoconductive material.

Microsoft has shared an advertisement on Wednesday It paves the way to quantum computers that will allow solving industrial scale problems in years, instead of in decadessuch as the creation of materials that are self -refers, of catalysts that decompose pollutants in valuable by -products or non -toxic alternative development.

It is about the creation of the First quantum processor with topological nucleus architecture, called Majorana 1, that takes advantage of the topoconductive material to “observe and control Majorana particles [una partícula que es a su vez su antipartícula] To produce more reliable and scalable cubits, which are the basic components for quantum computers. “

Topoconductors are a type of matter that can create a new state that is neither solid, liquid nor gaseous, but topologicalthat remains robust even when it deforms, and are excellent electricity conductors. For their part, Majoranas are a type of Exotic particle that hide quantum information and are robust before decoherence.

Decoherence is an important phenomenon in quantum computing. It is linked to the superposition of the cubits, the basic unit of information, which can be easily disturbed by the noise of the environment and that makes quantum computing more prone to errors, even more than any classical computational architecture. And those errors are transmitted instantly to each cubit.

Researchers estimate that to achieve a quantum computer tolerant to error, the development of devices of at least one million cubits is required. Precisely, Topoconductors will allow to develop quantum systems that can climb to one million cubits.

“If not, we will collide with a wall before reaching the scale in which we can solve the really important problems that motivate us,” Microsoft’s technique partner said, in a press release.

The architecture of Majorana 1 opens the way to introduce a million cubits into a single processor. This architecture uses aluminum nanocables united in the form of ax (H), and each H has four controllable majoranas and makes a cubit. The Haras, in addition, can be connected and placed through the chip as if they were pieces.

Majorana 1 is A quantum processor that fits in the palm of the hand and that can integrate into a quantum computer that can be deployed in Azure data centers.