Microsoft said an “unintended human error” had caused the famous “Tank Man” image to not appear on its Bing search engine.

It is the famous image of a Chinese protester standing alone in front of tanks in Tiananmen Square during the 1989 protests.

People who searched for the image in the search engine Friday did not get results, which led some to believe that the content was censored.

The term “tank man” is used to refer to an unidentified man who was photographed standing in front of a tank in Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

When users in countries such as the US, UK and Singapore tried to search for the image, it appeared to be gone.

Microsoft said the bug was due to technical inadvertent human error and that it was working to fix it.

The image of the man in front of the tank reappeared hours after it was reported that he did not appear.

Google’s search engine turned up several versions of the image when searching for it on Friday.

It is noteworthy that Microsoft’s Bing engine is one of the few foreign search engines available in China.

The authorities in China use technical means to block American technology platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

It is reported that Bing and LinkedIn are censoring content in China.

Bing was briefly blocked in 2019, and some said it was blocked by the authorities.