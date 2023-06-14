Microsoft cannot yet take over the video game manufacturer as planned. A judge ordered to wait for the outcome of a lawsuit by the US antitrust authorities.

Dhe mega takeover of video game maker Activision by Microsoft is temporarily on hold. A judge granted an application by the American antitrust authority FTC to temporarily suspend the takeover by means of an injunction. The move was necessary to maintain the status quo while the FTC’s lawsuit is pending, US District Judge Edward Davila reasoned Tuesday in his decision. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

Without the injunction, Microsoft could have closed the $69 billion deal on Friday. Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The FTC declined to comment. The authority fears that the transaction could harm competition.

Microsoft wants to make a big leap into the video game business with the takeover of the maker of games like “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”. The deal would give Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console exclusive access to Activision games, sidelining world market leader Sony’s PlayStation or Nintendo’s Switch. It would be by far the biggest deal in the industry.