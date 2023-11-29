It’s official now. A week after the initial agreement, OpenAI announced this Wednesday that Sam Altman is once again the head of the company, although he will not be a member, at least for now, of its board of directors. Only one councilor survives, Adam D’Angelo, who is joined by Bret Taylor, new president of the council, and Larry Summers, member. There is something new: Microsoft enters the board as an observer, although without the right to vote. The official announcement has been accompanied by a message from Altman full of thanks in which he also sets his priorities. After a hectic couple of weeks, Altman acknowledges: “I’m sure there will be books written about this period.”

Among those priorities is improving the governance of OpenAI itself. A very small board has put the company that has popularized artificial intelligence with its ChatGPT on the brink of disappearance. Now, the three councilors will be tasked with forming a council with diverse perspectives, improving the governance structure and overseeing an independent investigation into what has happened. “I look forward to working closely with them on these crucial steps so that everyone can be there,” Altman said.

“We will build a qualified and diverse board of exceptional people whose collective experience represents the breadth of OpenAI’s mission, from technology to security and policy. “We are pleased that this board includes a non-voting observer from Microsoft,” the new president, Bret Taylor, has indicated in another message, who has also announced the creation of an independent committee of the board to oversee a review of recent events. “We will improve OpenAI’s governance structure so that all stakeholders – users, customers, employees, partners and community members – can trust that OpenAI will continue to thrive,” added Taylor.

Altman also referred to the management of the computer giant, starting with Satya Nadella, its CEO: “They have been incredible partners throughout all of this, with exactly the right priorities at all times. They had our back and were ready to welcome us all if we couldn’t achieve our main goal. Clearly, we made the right decision in partnering with Microsoft and I am excited that our new board includes them as a non-voting observer,” reveals Altman.

Microsoft has committed a $13 billion investment in the company, but that doesn’t give it political rights. He learned of Altman’s firing shortly before it became public. The company, which has a lot at stake in OpenAI, wants new guarantees or, at least, not to get a scare like the recent one again without prior notice. Money has imposed its law in resolving the crisis, since OpenAI’s high valuation will make a good part of its employees millionaires and attract investment to finance its research.

Along with changes in governance, the other two immediate priorities, according to Altman, are research and customers. That is, on the one hand, advance the research plan, while the company invests more in security, and, on the other hand, continue improving and implementing products and serving customers.

Altman returns as CEO and Mira Murati, who was his interim replacement, returns to the role of chief technology officer. “I have never been more excited about the future. I am extremely grateful for everyone’s hard work in an unclear and unprecedented situation, and I believe our resilience and spirit set us apart in the sector. “I feel very, very good about our likelihood of success in achieving our mission,” Altman said in his statement.

“To all of you, our team: I’m sure books will be written about this period and I hope the first thing you say is how wonderful the entire team has been. Now that we’ve been through all this, we haven’t lost a single employee. They stood strong for each other, for this company, and for our mission. One of the most important things for the team building AI safely is the ability to handle stressful and uncertain situations and maintain good judgment at all times. The best notes. Thank you all”. The head of OpenAI is so profuse with gratitude that he even thanks those who fired him. He also thanks Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, who acted as an intermediary to defuse the situation.

