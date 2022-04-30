Microsoft recently held his quarterly earnings meeting: to follow, the head of Xbox – Phil Spencer – took the opportunity on Twitter to describe him as a good time for Xbox.

He also thanked other senior executives within Microsoft such as the CEO Satya Nadella, but also the entire gamer audience, for feedback and support. This is not a surprising announcement, but it is certainly a very important recognition for the growth of Xbox.

The last one Microsoft’s earnings report revealed that the Redmond giant’s gaming division saw 6% year-over-year growth. Additionally, it was also revealed that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S became market leaders this quarter in many key markets around the world. With a steady influx of high-profile releases (including first-parties) hitting Xbox Game Pass in the near future, it seems highly unlikely Microsoft’s momentum will wane anytime soon.

Let us also remember that Xbox is looking for a manager to help manage new acquisitions of development studios. It therefore seems that the company is ready to aim higher and higher.