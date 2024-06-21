In a podcast published by Variety, Booty commented that Microsoft is satisfied with the numbers of the four Xbox games brought to PS5 and Switch in recent months, that is Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush and the aforementioned Sea of ​​Thieves . On the latter in particular, he added that Rare found a increased engagement from Xbox and PC players , and that many PlayStation users have decided to play in cross-play with those of other platforms. In short, a success on multiple fronts.

Microsoft is “very satisfied” from the numbers generated by Sea of ​​Thieves with the launch of the PS5 version, which seems to have had a beneficial effect on other platforms as well. Or at least that’s what Matt Booty, the president of Xbox Studios, said.

More Xbox games coming to PlayStation

We don’t know the precise sales numbers of Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5, but we know for sure that it was the most purchased game on the PlayStation Store in both April and May, demonstrating that the results were undoubtedly very positive.

Ghost ships in Sea of ​​Thieves

After these statements the question asked next is obvious, that is, “the success of Sea of ​​Thieves means that will we see more games coming to PS5 or other consoles?“. Booty’s response in this case was the classic “we will evaluate case by case”. Furthermore, he added that this does not mean that there will no longer be Xbox exclusives, with many games that will only be launched in the green-crusader ecosystem and all of them will be available within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft Gaming, also recently had his say on the issue, ensuring that further games will arrive on more platforms outside of Xbox, which in his opinion is a positive element for the franchises involved.