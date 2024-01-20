Hackers linked to Russia broke into Microsoft's corporate email system and gained access to the accounts of members of the company's management team, as well as those of employees in its cybersecurity and legal teams. The company declared it.

In a blog post, Microsoft said that the intrusion began in late November and was discovered on January 12, and that the same team of highly trained Russian hackers that caused the SolarWinds breach was responsible. According to Microsoft, only “a very small percentage” of company accounts were accessed and some emails and attached documents were stolen.

“We are in the process of notifying employees who had access to their emails,” Microsoft said, adding that its investigations indicate that hackers initially targeted email accounts to gain information about their activities.

Microsoft's announcement comes a month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took effect on a new rule requiring publicly traded companies to disclose violations that could negatively impact their business. Companies have four days to do so, unless they obtain an exemption for national security reasons. In Friday's filing, Microsoft said that “as of the date of this document, the incident has not had a material impact” on its business. It added that it has not, however, “determined whether the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact” on its finances.