Currently Microsoft has a market value of 2.875 trillion dollars , that is, it is worth almost 3 thousand billion. It's about the company that is worth more on the entire planet. The enormous growth of recent years has occurred thanks to investments in the field of artificial intelligence, a business in which it has anticipated its competition, in particular that of Google and Apple.

Microsoft is ahead of everyone

The Financial Times reported the news, reporting today's 1% growth in Microsoft shares, which allowed it to exceed the value of Apple, stuck, so to speak, at 2.871 trillion dollars. There is therefore a gap of 4 billion dollars. A trifle, considering the proportions of the two companies, so much so that during the day they overtook each other several times.

In short, Microsoft's massive investments in OpenAI are paying off, as is the adoption of generative AI in Bing and other areas such as physical keyboards. The race for artificial intelligence could be the key to Microsoft's future supremacy, given Apple's delay in the field and the recent slowdown in iPhone sales.

In short, generative artificial intelligences are proving to be the classic goose that lays golden eggs, despite their controversial nature.