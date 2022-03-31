Comparably conducted a survey of the largest companies worldwide, which revealed that Microsoft and the company with the best working culture to the world, based on a number of factors considered in the report.

The survey is structured on 20 different topics related to the work environment that define the “workplace culture”, including remuneration of employees and benefits, the search for a balance between working hours and free time, opportunities for professional growth, personnel management and relationships with managers and more.

Microsoft was found to be the company with the best “workplace culture”, if it can be defined as such, among those examined in the survey, which led to a general ranking of 50 best international companies regarding these specific aspects of the working environment.

In second place we find IBM and in third Google, but there are practically no other companies active in the field of video games.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Moreover, the vast majority of companies are American, which casts some doubts on the sample examined by Comparable’s in-depth analysis. In any case, let’s see the top ten emerged from this survey: