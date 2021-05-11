The stock situation in new generation consoles has not improved much compared to its departure last November. Even though stock appears on a regular basis, how has been the case today, the number of consoles that arrive is far from reaching the demand they receive.

One of the main problems of this being the case is resale, that is, people who take advantage of the low stock to buy and resell the product at a price higher than the original. As a result of this, it seems that Microsoft is testing a system to reduce the resale of Xbox Series X / S

Today we’re introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X | S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc – Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021

The way in which Microsoft would carry out this initiative, called “Console Purchase Pilot” is through the use of an Xbox One console to make the purchase. Currently offered only to members of the Insider program in the United States, users have the ability to sign up for the program and, if they are lucky enough, use their Xbox One console to purchase a next-generation console.

Although at the moment the program has not reached the general public, It is not unreasonable to think that if the initiative works among insiders, Microsoft will try to apply it to the rest of its users. At the end of the day, one thing is that the production of the consoles does not reach all the fans interested in the new generation consoles, and quite another that some people are buying a large part of the stock to take advantage of reselling them. In addition, considering that most of Microsoft’s profit comes from services and royalties generated by its ecosystem, it is in its interest that the consoles reach the hands of people who will actually use them.

