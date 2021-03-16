Since their arrival on the market at the end of November, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have already received several important software updates, with which Microsoft has corrected some errors that users who have been able to get hold of the consoles in these first months have been experimenting.

This afternoon we mentioned that a new function for Xbox Series X | S called “suspension” has been discovered. Although at the time we reported we did not know for sure what additional functions it could have, beyond the mere utility of suspending a game.

Microsoft is testing a new “suspend my game” feature on Xbox Series X / S that will instantly speed up download speeds by suspending a game that’s already running pic.twitter.com/TA69MV2GSZ – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 16, 2021

New feature for Xbox Series X | S would improve download speed

However, thanks to Tom warren, well-known editor of The Verge, we can get an idea of ​​what purpose this new feature for Xbox Series X | S. As Warren has commented, this new function would aim to improve the download speed of the consoles. If you have not noticed yet, when Xbox Series X | S are running a game, the download speed drops drastically, and therefore Microsoft would have implemented this novelty.

Microsoft is testing a new “suspend my game” feature on Xbox Series X | S that will instantly accelerate download speeds when suspending a game that is already running.

At the moment, as we mentioned previously, this new function It is not available to all users, as only Insider of the Skip Ahead ring have access to it. It is still early to know when it will reach the rest of users in a generalized way, but if it follows the path marked by the latest updates it may be sooner rather than later.

