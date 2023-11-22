Microsoft announced a $500 million investment plan to expand its presence in Canada by improving cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the region and launching training initiatives. The investment will be focused on the province of Quebec, described by Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Francois Philippe Champagne, as a world leader in AI innovation. Microsoft plans to use this investment to expand digital infrastructure and computing capacity in Quebec, with the goal of “accelerating innovation in AI” and enabling local organizations to “further develop the significant capabilities already in place.” The company also announced that it will begin construction of several data centers in the coming months. These facilities will use low-carbon materials, renewable energy and other green technologies, in line with Microsoft’s sustainability commitments.

Additionally, Microsoft highlighted the launch of training programs on generative AI and cybersecurity, in partnership with tax and auditing firm KPMG Canada. This project represents an investment of $1.7 million over the next three years, with the initial goal of training more than 11,000 executives to “help businesses and governments build cybersecurity protections, navigate the opportunities and challenges of AI generative and implement it responsibly”. The agenda also includes digital training and career path development, aimed at preparing “job seekers with essential skills for digitally enabled careers”.