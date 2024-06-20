According to player reports, Microsoft has started refunding those who purchased the Redfall Heroes Pass through the Show Your Teeth edition or the paid upgrade to this version.

Windows Central states that Microsoft has recently sent the first compensation to those who bought the Show Your Teeth edition or the related upgrade equal to the entire price difference with the base game, i.e. 30 EUR. Refunds are processed in stages, with some players who have already received them and others who are still waiting to receive news from the Redmond giant (if you are among them, please check the spam section of your email inbox).