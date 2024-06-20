According to player reports, Microsoft has started refunding those who purchased the Redfall Heroes Pass through the Show Your Teeth edition or the paid upgrade to this version.
Windows Central states that Microsoft has recently sent the first compensation to those who bought the Show Your Teeth edition or the related upgrade equal to the entire price difference with the base game, i.e. 30 EUR. Refunds are processed in stages, with some players who have already received them and others who are still waiting to receive news from the Redmond giant (if you are among them, please check the spam section of your email inbox).
Redfall’s deleted content
As you probably know, last month Microsoft ordered the closure of four Bethesda development studios, including Arkane Austin, creator of Redfall. As a result, work on the game came to a complete halt will not receive further updates and contentincluding those promised for the aforementioned DLC, which was supposed to introduce two new playable characters with new powers, along with other new features.
For this reason the company was forced to open procedures to guarantee a refund to those who had paid extra with the promise of a DLC which in practice was cancelled. If you are among those who purchased the Show Your Teeth edition in digital or retail version and have not yet received a refund, you can request via the dedicated support page on the Bethesda website at this address.
