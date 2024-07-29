The fact that Capcom is having issues with porting MT Framework games to Xbox is still just a rumor, but there are already further developments related to this, with a well-known insider reporting that Microsoft is reportedly working with the Japanese label to try to solve these problems with MT Framework and thus be able to allow the Porting additional titles to Xbox consoles.

The well-known journalist reported this Jez Corden of Windows Central, who stated that the Redmond company would be at the forefront of solving the problems in question, during the new episode of the Xbox Two podcast.

As you may recall, the issue of Capcom’s possible problems with Xbox related to MT Framework emerged in recent months and has never had an official confirmation, but there are several sources that would corroborate this hypothesis.

Reportedly, some recently announced games from Capcom are not planned for Xbox due to some sort of technical issue or incompatibility the company encountered in using the engine on Xbox platforms.