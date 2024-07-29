The fact that Capcom is having issues with porting MT Framework games to Xbox is still just a rumor, but there are already further developments related to this, with a well-known insider reporting that Microsoft is reportedly working with the Japanese label to try to solve these problems with MT Framework and thus be able to allow the Porting additional titles to Xbox consoles.
The well-known journalist reported this Jez Corden of Windows Central, who stated that the Redmond company would be at the forefront of solving the problems in question, during the new episode of the Xbox Two podcast.
As you may recall, the issue of Capcom’s possible problems with Xbox related to MT Framework emerged in recent months and has never had an official confirmation, but there are several sources that would corroborate this hypothesis.
Reportedly, some recently announced games from Capcom are not planned for Xbox due to some sort of technical issue or incompatibility the company encountered in using the engine on Xbox platforms.
Could the new collections be coming to Xbox?
While we wait for a possible confirmation, a solution could already be emerging in the near future, given that according to Corden, Microsoft itself has taken steps to fix the issue.
Capcom’s MT Framework is a proprietary engine that was the basis of many of the Osaka-based company’s high-profile productions, but has now been superseded by the RE Engine and other technological solutions.
However, it comes still used for some minor titles, such as Monster Hunter Stories or Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and Mega Man Battle Network Collection, which in fact do not have an Xbox version, despite being multiplatform titles.
At this point we await the possible results of this corrective maneuver by Microsoft and Capcom, which could lead to the announcement of Xbox versions of these titles at a later date.
