According to the LinkedIn profile of Kat Karson, who worked as a Senior Business Development Manager for Microsoft until February 2023, the Redmond house would be working on two titles unannounced, of licensed intellectual property.

Karson is a reliable source, considering that she boasts Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Halo Infinite, Grounded, As Dusk Falls, CrossfireX and Nobody Saves the World in her CV.

In addition to the two aforementioned titles, about which virtually nothing is known, the woman has also worked on “one yet to be announced ID@Xbox and Game Pass game” and “five yet to be announced first party titles from Xbox Game Studios.”