According to the LinkedIn profile of Kat Karson, who worked as a Senior Business Development Manager for Microsoft until February 2023, the Redmond house would be working on two titles unannounced, of licensed intellectual property.
Karson is a reliable source, considering that she boasts Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Halo Infinite, Grounded, As Dusk Falls, CrossfireX and Nobody Saves the World in her CV.
In addition to the two aforementioned titles, about which virtually nothing is known, the woman has also worked on “one yet to be announced ID@Xbox and Game Pass game” and “five yet to be announced first party titles from Xbox Game Studios.”
The hypotheses in the field
The hypotheses in the field on what the two titles could be are the most disparate, from the MMO of Zenimax Online not yet announced, to the title of Wu Tang. Naturally, practically all the biggest intellectual properties in the world of entertainment are brought up in public discourse, from Star Wars to Marvel.
In any case, for now it is practically a guess, considering the lack of information available on the matter.
