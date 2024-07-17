According to a recent report, Microsoft decided to close one of its largest teams focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This apparently happened on July 1, 2024, but the information is just now being revealed.

For some, it is a sign that the company is moving away from the movement that began in 2020. But why did it make such a decision? The reason is the ‘changing business needs’ of the company.

That’s what appears to be mentioned in an internal email message. There appears the mention that the leader of this defunct team believes that this happened because Microsoft cut back on its 2025 project.

It appears to be a conservative type of policy plan. The message says ‘The real systems change work associated with DEI programs everywhere is no longer business-critical or smart as it was in 2020’.

In another part of the text of the email you can read ‘The timing was perfect, so companies around the world could re-evaluate the path forward in case their US federal contracts were at risk if work continued as is’.

Former DEI team leader reveals Microsoft executives were under investigation and there was evidence of discrimination, harassment and toxicity; much progress could have been made to address that.

Microsoft is reportedly shuttering a major diversity, equity, and inclusion team, according to an email sent by the team’s leaders to a number of staff last week in which they state that companies no longer see DEI programs as “business critical.” https://t.co/cEdNuY9MPd pic.twitter.com/4aQ2yKotMp — IGN (@IGN) July 16, 2024

Microsoft reportedly invested $150 million in DEI programs and increased the presence of African-American and Afro-descendant managers after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The fact is that this company is not the only one doing this.

The same is happening with Google and Meta. DEI programs and consultants are now facing harassment ahead of the US presidential election, which is a bad precedent.

