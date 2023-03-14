Mexico City.- It’s only a couple of months since ChatGPT 3 caught on, after Microsoft invested $10bn in OpenAI, and the fourth version of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool is right around the corner.

The announcement came from Germany, specifically from Andreas Braun, Microsoft’s director of technology in that country, who said, during a company event, that the update to ChatGPT 4 would be released as soon as this week.

Braun announced that this technology will be multimodal, so it will be possible to interact with it not only with text, but also with images and sounds.

With these enhancements, ChatGPT will be able to convert text to video, just like Google’s Image Video and Meta’s Make-A-Video tools already do.

Unofficially, it is expected that the platform will also be able to function as a virtual assistant, like the ones that Amazon, Google and Apple have launched on the market, but so far these are only speculations.

OpenAI is behind other AI applications, such as Dall-E 2, capable of transforming text into images. In recent weeks, the company has received criticism from Elon Musk, one of its co-founders.

“OpenAI was created as a non-profit, open source (hence I called it ‘open’ AI) company to serve as a counterbalance to Google, but now it has become a closed source, controlled maximum profit company in practice by Microsoft. It was not my intention at all,” he replied to a user on February 17.