The American competition watchdog FTC wants to stop the acquisition of game company Activision Blizzard by Xbox maker Microsoft. The acquisition was announced in January. Microsoft was willing to pay $ 69 billion for the publisher of games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. But the FTC believes that this allows Microsoft to exclude competing game publishers from the Xbox.

