If something has been a change compared to past generations, it is backward compatibility, and the good news is that Microsoft is looking to add more backward compatible games. Of course, this news is good for the community. But Microsoft has also said that adding more backward compatible games is an increasingly difficult task. This was confirmed by Jason Ronald in dialogue with Lords of Gaming, so they cannot confirm new games yet.

So for now we can only count on Microsoft’s intention to add More Backward-Compatible Original Xbox and Xbox 360 Games, but apparently it will take time to have clear news about whether this intention will become a reality. And this has to do with the difficulties that this implies: licenses, studies that have ceased to exist, etc.

The big question on the minds of many Xbox fans over the past two years has been whether Microsoft is ever going to add more backward compatible games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360, with many titles still missing from the lineup. Lords of Gaming asked once more to Xbox Series X Project Management Director Jason Ronald, who revealed that the team wants to add more games, but that it is becoming “more difficult” to do so.

“What I will say is that we want to bring more games to the program, but it is getting more and more difficult. First of all, technically, can we get some of these games to work? But more often than that now it is, in some cases these developers or publishers don’t even exist anymore. Either there are license agreements, or maybe a developer has plans for the franchise, so it’s definitely a challenge. “

Ronald went on to explain that the team in charge of backwards compatibility knows what games fans are expecting more backwards compatible games, and while there is no way to confirm that any specific game is coming in the future, it is definitely something they are working on.