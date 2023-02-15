Microsoft needs no introduction, in the technological field it is certainly a leading company in the sector with which you will probably have to deal every day. Today we are here to bring you some really interesting news that features the well-known operating system of the company. If you have Windows 10 stay with us because the situation could concern you too!

Microsoft completely removes Internet Explorer from Windows 10!

Contrary to many common beliefs, Internet Explorer has already been semi-decommissioned for years by the company, until June of last year where it was officially withdrawn. It is therefore an inexplicable phenomenon that still sees many people using it one of the worst made browsers in history.

Either way, know that they’ve finally gone one step further to eradicating the weed altogether. The company has released an update of Edge which completely disable Explorer on Windows 10. Therefore, Internet Explorer 11 can no longer be started except in some exceptional cases such as Microsoft’s Long-Term Servicing Channel and Windows 10 in the version reserved for the Chinese government.

Going more specifically, Chromium support is now the beating heart of Edge, but know that MSHTML is part of the Windows 11 source code, consequently it will continue to be supported until 2029 as stated that translated means that you can continue to use Edge in IE Mode for a while longer!