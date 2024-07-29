On July 29, 2024, the Xbox 360 store will close permanently, and it is the last chance for players to get one of the exclusive titles for this console.

We are obviously referring to Crackdown from Realtime Worlds, which in its time caught the attention of players. To get it you just have to download it from the Xbox platform, since it is completely free. But today is the last day to do so.

In this link can proceed to obtain Crackdown for Xbox 360. Don’t have one of these consoles? No problem, as it can be played on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In terms of functionality, it has been improved to work on the first of these consoles, and is compatible with Xbox Live. In terms of language support, it can be played in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

Crackdown for Xbox 360 is a development by David Jones, who participated in the development of Grand Theft Auto with Rockstar Games, and who was also involved in Lemmings.

The plot takes place in Pacific City, a fictional city where the player controls a law enforcement officer who must defeat three crime lords. And in the process destroy the syndicates they have created in the underworld of this metropolis. He is genetically enhanced to accomplish this task.

But in addition to facing society’s worst enemies, this agent can perform other activities, ranging from car racing to searching for resources. Crackdown for Xbox 360 offers a single-player experience but also a cooperative multiplayer mode for two people through Xbox Live.

This is your last chance to download this game.

