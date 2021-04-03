It seems that on the occasion of the Spring Deals 2021, Microsoft is giving away € 10 to spend on the Xbox Store. These free Xbox Gift Cards are being given to users in a completely random way, as happened last year on the occasion of the hundreds of offers on Black Friday, Gamescom or Ultimate Sales. Although, many users from different countries have communicated through twitter the gift of gift cards of $ 10 or 210 MXC, which is equivalent to € 10.

With the Spring Sale 2021, we will be able to spend this Xbox gift card in the most effective way, since there are currently a huge number of games at irresistible prices. For all those who are thinking about how to get the € 5 or € 10 coupon, we have to tell you that there is no specific method, since it is Microsoft itself who is sending it randomly. To check if you are one of the lucky ones, you will simply have to go to your inbox on Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, with the luck of finding an Xbox Live message and the coupon.

Then we leave you with the captures and tweets of some important users such as Samred or others who are already warning that Microsoft is giving away € 10 to spend in the Xbox Store on the occasion of the Spring Offers 2021. This gift card can be redeemed until next April 30 with a period of 90 days to spend the money since its redemption.

Some “Happy Easter, Xbox” vibes here: MS is sending $ 10 vouchers to Xbox users right now, no strings attached, as 25-digit Xbox Store codes. LMK if you get one and if you subscribe to anything; it should be in your Xbox inbox. (That’s where mine was.)https://t.co/z5pnrO7VIt – Sam Machkovech ☂ (@samred) April 2, 2021

These free Xbox gift cards of 10 or 5 euros can also be spent on other types of games that are not subject to offers or other Xbox subscription services, such as the successful Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold. We can confirm that the balance coupon that Microsoft is giving away to many of its players is not a fake, since on previous occasions, as now. Whether or not you have received the coupon, do not hesitate to take a look at the Deals with Gold and Featured Deals this week to complete the list of all the games being offered at a discount alongside these Spring 2021 Deals on the Xbox Store.