It seems that on the occasion of the Spring Deals 2021, Microsoft is giving away € 10 to spend on the Xbox Store. These free Xbox Gift Cards are being given to users in a completely random way, as happened last year on the occasion of the hundreds of offers on Black Friday, Gamescom or Ultimate Sales. Although, many users from different countries have communicated through twitter the gift of gift cards of $ 10 or 210 MXC, which is equivalent to € 10.
With the Spring Sale 2021, we will be able to spend this Xbox gift card in the most effective way, since there are currently a huge number of games at irresistible prices. For all those who are thinking about how to get the € 5 or € 10 coupon, we have to tell you that there is no specific method, since it is Microsoft itself who is sending it randomly. To check if you are one of the lucky ones, you will simply have to go to your inbox on Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, with the luck of finding an Xbox Live message and the coupon.
Get these 3 free games for Xbox
Microsoft is giving away € 10 to spend on the Xbox Store for the Spring Sale
Then we leave you with the captures and tweets of some important users such as Samred or others who are already warning that Microsoft is giving away € 10 to spend in the Xbox Store on the occasion of the Spring Offers 2021. This gift card can be redeemed until next April 30 with a period of 90 days to spend the money since its redemption.
Some “Happy Easter, Xbox” vibes here: MS is sending $ 10 vouchers to Xbox users right now, no strings attached, as 25-digit Xbox Store codes. LMK if you get one and if you subscribe to anything; it should be in your Xbox inbox. (That’s where mine was.)https://t.co/z5pnrO7VIt
These free Xbox gift cards of 10 or 5 euros can also be spent on other types of games that are not subject to offers or other Xbox subscription services, such as the successful Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold. We can confirm that the balance coupon that Microsoft is giving away to many of its players is not a fake, since on previous occasions, as now. Whether or not you have received the coupon, do not hesitate to take a look at the Deals with Gold and Featured Deals this week to complete the list of all the games being offered at a discount alongside these Spring 2021 Deals on the Xbox Store.
//HD images
if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {
var images = jQuery("img.hires");
// loop through the images and make them hi-res
for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {
// create new image name
var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);
var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4);
imageName += "@2x" + imageType;
//rename image
images[i].src = imageName;
}
}
jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();
jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();
jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();
jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});
//placeholder text for IE9
jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();
//insert content menu items
jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {
var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');
var label = jQuery(this).data('label');
jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '
//back to top arrow
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut();
}
else {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn();
}
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});
function resizeStickyMenu() {
//see if compact versions of menus should be shown
if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width();
if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width();
}
var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width();
var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width();
var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;
var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;
var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width();
//var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset();
//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;
var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width();
var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width();
var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width();
var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width();
var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width();
if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width();
var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;
var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth;
//alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth);
//mega menu alone passes limit
if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
//standard menu alone passes limit
if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
}
//both menus together pass limit
if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {
//first reduce standard menu
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit
if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
}
}
}
function resizeContentsMenu() {
//bookmark positioning
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) {
var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset;
var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2;
var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width();
var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width();
var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2;
var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;
if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical');
}
if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {
jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth);
} else {
jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style');
}
//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100);
}
}
}
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
var newOffset = 68;
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets
jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy.
}
}
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread
function disqusContentsMenu() {
if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){
jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread");
}
}
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);
clearTimeout(timer);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
/**
* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.
* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,
* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event
*/
function scroll_if_anchor(href) {
href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels
if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) {
var fromTop = 118;
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)
// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174
if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/microsoft-esta-regalando-10e-para-gastar-en-la-xbox-store-con-motivo-de-las-ofertas-de-primavera/#") == 0) {
var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily
// jump to the wrong position (IE < 10)
if($target.length) {
jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop });
if(history && "pushState" in history) {
history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href);
return false;
}
}
}
}
}
// When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor
scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash);
// Intercept all anchor clicks
jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor);
//menu hovers
function menuHovers() {
jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
}
//new articles effects
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
}
);
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() {
jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show search box
jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover');
}
);
jQuery("#menu-search-button").click(
function() {
jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast");
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
}
);
//hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again
jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click(
function() {
if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide();
}
}
);
//search form submission
jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
event.preventDefault();
var len = jQuery("#s").val().length;
if(len >=3) {
jQuery("#searchformtop").submit();
} else {
alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length");
}
}
});
//email subscribe form submission
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() {
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit();
});
//show login form
jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show register form
jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//submit button hover effects
jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass("active");
});
//login form submission
jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
});
//register form submission
jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
});
//hide check password message
jQuery(".check-password").click(function() {
jQuery(this).animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
});
//scroll all #top elements to top
jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/microsoft-esta-regalando-10e-para-gastar-en-la-xbox-store-con-motivo-de-las-ofertas-de-primavera/#top"]").click(function() {
jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow");
return false;
});
//image darkening
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
}).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
});
//reaction mouseovers
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('active');
}).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('active');
});
// user rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating
jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) {
var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id");
var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html();
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/microsoft-esta-regalando-10e-para-gastar-en-la-xbox-store-con-motivo-de-las-ofertas-de-primavera/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100);
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/microsoft-esta-regalando-10e-para-gastar-en-la-xbox-store-con-motivo-de-las-ofertas-de-primavera/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating);
});
//pinterest
if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) {
(function(d){
var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT');
p.type="text/javascript";
p.async = true;
p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js";
f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);
}(document));
}
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab
jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('.share-wrapper').show();
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div
//causing google adsense to reload
jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
Leave a Reply