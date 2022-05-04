Today, 4th May, is Star Wars Day and Microsoft is celebrating the annual ode to George Lucas’ iconic sci-fi odyssey by giving away 12 custom Xbox Series S consoles inspired by developer Traveller’s Tales’ recently released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Each of the 12 custom consoles features a unique color scheme and design inspired by a different Lego-ised Star Wars character from across the nine Skywalker Saga movies. BB-8 is represented by an orange and gray Xbox Series S, for instance, while Boba Fett opts for orange and green, and Darth Vadar goes all-in on the black.

The full list of characters emblazoned on the custom consoles is as follows: BB-8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, Stormtrooper, and Yoda. Additionally, all 12 custom consoles feature controller designs that match their chosen character-themed color schemes.

Those wanting to take a stab at winning one of Microsoft’s special Star Wars consoles must be over 18 and live in an Xbox Live supported region. Satisfy that criteria and the next step is to engage in some social media promotional malarkey, with Microsoft asking prospective participants to retweet its Twitter post and include the relevant hashtags. Winners will be selected from those that do so before 31st May.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has, of course, proven to be a block-busting success story for Traveller’s Tales and publisher Warner Bros, managing impressive UK physical sales and a strong performance on Steam. Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips quite enjoyed it too, despite a few misgivings about its open-world design in his review of it.