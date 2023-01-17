According to a report from Sky News, tomorrow 18 January 2023 Microsoft should announce the dismissal Of 11,000 employees of the company, or about 5% of its workforce. The announcement will come in conjunction with the release of financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Second Bloomberg, most of the cuts will affect the engineering divisions. The amount of layoffs will be much larger than in 2022, when the overall cut is 1% of employees.

Microsoft is just the latest of the big tech companies to announce a layoff plan aimed at countering the difficult global economic situation. The job cuts come within days of adopting a unlimited vacation policywith company employees getting to open a one-time payment for unused vacation, with managers being able to approve unlimited vacation plans.

The job cut also comes a few weeks after the words of the company’s CEO, Satya Nadellawho spoke of two difficult years ahead of tech companies, admitting that Microsoft has not proved immune to global changes and calling for efficiency.

Just today Unity announced 300 job cuts.