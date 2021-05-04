Today is May 4th, official day of Star Wars given the play on words that the date has in the Anglo-Saxon language (May the fourth), which sounds very close to the beginning of the iconic phrase of the saga «may the force be with you» («that May the force be with you », in Spanish). In short, and without going too far on this, it is a day that is used every year to celebrate fans and some new announcements about the saga.

With this in mind, how could it be otherwise, we invite you to celebrate this day with a new rumor, according to which Microsoft is developing a new Star Wars game.

5 games to celebrate Star Wars Day

The news comes to us from Jeff Grubb, a famous insider who has leaked a lot of information correctly before, so it has a certain reliability. In his words, LucasFilm would be carrying out a large number of collaborations, presumably thanks to the closeness of the end of the exclusivity contract that Electronic Arts has been enjoying for 10 years, which grants them the exclusivity to launch Star Wars video games. This contract would end in 2023, 10 years after its establishment in 2013.

One of the more interesting issues that Jeff Grubb mentions is a LucasFilms collaboration with Microsoft, which would translate into Microsoft is developing a new Star Wars gameHowever, it is important to note that Grubb himself comments that he is not totally sure of this information, so It is very important to note that this information is only a possible rumor.

“What I’ve heard is that (…) LucasFilm Games are doing a lot of collaborations for Star Wars games. They are carrying out a lot of actions for it. This means that they are doing deals with EA, but I also think that they are trying to carry out collaborations across the country. I’ve heard rumors of companies like Microsoft trying to get a Star Wars game. Maybe from The Mandalorian. I’m not entirely sure it was Microsoft. What I’m sure of is that LucasFilm is working on a lot of Star Wars games »

Microsoft is developing a new Star Wars game according to a rumor

Hopefully you enjoy this rumor always taking it for what it is, and not as a confirmation of something real. We wish all Star Wars fans a happy 4th of May, you can take the opportunity to browse our list of the best 5 Star Wars games here.

