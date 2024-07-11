According to what Tom Warren reported on the pages of The Verge, Microsoft is reportedly considering limiting Xbox distribution in Europe and instead focus on PC, cloud and Game Pass: the indiscretion comes from a source that the journalist evidently considers reliable.

“In May I received a tip that Microsoft is reportedly changing its Xbox strategy for the new fiscal year in EMEA regions,” Warren wrote, but said he had not been able to fully verify the issue.

The Verge’s whistleblower “claimed that the company will stop marketing Xbox consoles in some European markets and will focus only on Game Pass, cloud gaming, PC, and Xbox controllers.”

“Microsoft has had difficulty selling the Xbox Series S|X line of consoles in many EMEA countries and the source believes that as a result, less supplies will be allocated of consoles to Europe,” Warren continued.