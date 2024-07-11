According to what Tom Warren reported on the pages of The Verge, Microsoft is reportedly considering limiting Xbox distribution in Europe and instead focus on PC, cloud and Game Pass: the indiscretion comes from a source that the journalist evidently considers reliable.
“In May I received a tip that Microsoft is reportedly changing its Xbox strategy for the new fiscal year in EMEA regions,” Warren wrote, but said he had not been able to fully verify the issue.
The Verge’s whistleblower “claimed that the company will stop marketing Xbox consoles in some European markets and will focus only on Game Pass, cloud gaming, PC, and Xbox controllers.”
“Microsoft has had difficulty selling the Xbox Series S|X line of consoles in many EMEA countries and the source believes that as a result, less supplies will be allocated of consoles to Europe,” Warren continued.
A concrete possibility?
It’s no mystery that Microsoft is struggling a lot with Xbox console salesand has long since kicked off an approach aimed at bringing Game Pass to different screens and systems. Ironically, just days after the leak came the announcement of the Xbox app for Amazon Fire TV Stick devices.
The Verge’s source did not specify which European countries are affected by Microsoft’s change of strategy, but we can imagine that Italy is one of the territories in questionconsidering the historical supremacy of the PlayStation brand and the fact that Xbox has never really taken root here.
According to Tom Warren, the newly announced price increase for Xbox Game Pass aims to get new users to sign up for an Ultimate subscriptionwhich includes the cloud, even just to intercept the money of people who pay maybe only for a month and then cancel.
