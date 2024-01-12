Over the years, Microsoft It has become one of the most valuable companies on the market. Although it has long been behind Apple in this race, thanks to the focus it has given to artificial intelligence, They have finally managed to surpass those responsible for the iPhoneand Microsoft became the most valuable company in the world.

According to a report by Reuters, last Thursday, Microsoft finally surpassed Apple as the most valuable company in the world, a position that those responsible for the iPhone had since 2021. Microsoft shares closed up 0.5%, giving it a market valuation of $2.859 billion. It rose as much as 2% during the session and the company was briefly worth $2.903 billion.

For its part, Apple shares closed down 0.3%, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.886 billion. This is what Gil Luria, DA Davidson analyst, commented on the matter:

“It was inevitable that Microsoft would overtake Apple, as Microsoft is growing faster and has more benefits from the generative AI revolution.”

Microsoft's new position is due to two reasons. The first of these, is that the iPhone 15 has not had the success expected by Apple, which caused the company's shares to decline since the beginning of the year. For its part, Microsoft has focused a lot on artificial intelligence, something that has paid off for all investors in multiple areas of the company.

However, considering that since 2018, Both Apple and Microsoft have competed fiercely for the top spot, the possibility is not ruled out that those responsible for the iPhone will resume their place as the best valued company in the world in the future, only for Xbox owners to do the same later. We can only wait to see what will happen in this contest between giants. On related topics, Microsoft president talks about the CMA in the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Likewise, there is already a release date for the Apple Vision Pro.

Editor's Note:

Just like the image of Iron Man and Batman fighting with bills, the contest to see which is the most valuable company on the market is something that sounds so far from our lives. However, this lets us see that the value of a company will always be measured by its innovation and ability to be on top of all possible trends.

Via: Reuters